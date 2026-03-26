"Blind" cases: BEB uses analytical conclusions of the State Tax Service as a tool to pressure businesses

In Ukraine, criminal proceedings against businesses are increasingly initiated not on the basis of an established fact of a crime or collected evidence, but thanks to the so-called analytical conclusions of the State Tax Service. Formally, this is only an information and analytical document that should indicate possible risks, which is based solely on the assumptions of tax officials. However, in practice, such conclusions are increasingly becoming a "green light" for the Bureau of Economic Security to open criminal cases, conduct searches, seize documents, and block the economic activities of enterprises, UNN reports.

Criminal cases against companies operating in international markets

Vyacheslav Cherkashyn, a senior tax analyst at the Institute of Socio-Economic Transformation, previously told UNN that the BEB actively uses analytical conclusions from State Tax Service employees to open criminal proceedings.

According to him, investigators actively use analytical conclusions from State Tax Service employees, particularly in cases involving attempts at double taxation. This refers to attempts by Ukrainian tax officials to impose an additional levy on domestic companies that operate in international markets and pay taxes abroad.

This story is also related to the fact that our BEB is just starting to unfold its activities, and these analytical conclusions, which are not based on anything at all, are currently a form of pressure. - Cherkashyn noted in a comment to UNN.

He explained that the BEB can open criminal proceedings based on a tax audit report that revealed violations.

And there is an even worse format, when the tax office has even conducted a comprehensive audit, and the BEB opens a criminal case based on an analytical report, based on these conclusions. That is, it is very difficult for businesses to defend themselves in this case. - Cherkashyn said.

According to him, the problem is complicated by the fact that such conclusions are virtually impossible to appeal at the initial stage, and companies are forced to defend themselves already within the framework of criminal proceedings. This means risks of searches, arrests, and blocking of activities even in cases where it is only a matter of different interpretations of international taxation norms.

The tool existed back in Yanukovych's time

Law enforcement officers have long used analytical conclusions from State Tax Service employees as a tool. According to Rostyslav Kravets, a lawyer and partner at the Kravets & Partners law firm, analytical conclusions for opening criminal proceedings were used by law enforcement officers during the time of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych's rule.

In fact, this tool existed since the time of the criminal government, when it was necessary to intimidate someone, destroy some business, take it away, or get a bribe. - the lawyer said in a comment to UNN.

After the change of power, when the prosecutor's office was deprived of most of its functions, according to Kravets, the situation worsened.

After we had political changes in the country and, in fact, a democratic government came to power with the support of foreigners, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, unlike all prosecutor's offices that exist in the world, was deprived of any powers at all and today it exists on paper. Nothing depends on it, it controls nothing. And in this way, unscrupulous and dishonest law enforcement officers, who, either guided by their own interests, directly corrupt or other interests, or in the interests of third parties, open such factual criminal proceedings that exist for years. - he said.

Back in 2021, the Supreme Court of Ukraine studied this issue and came to the conclusion that analytical conclusions can be used exclusively within the framework of criminal proceedings and "do not in themselves generate legal consequences for the taxpayer, and such a conclusion, accordingly, does not violate the rights of the latter."

Under such circumstances, the Analytical Conclusion is an intra-departmental official correspondence of the SFS, which is related to the exercise of control and supervisory functions by controlling bodies, the decision-making process, and precedes public discussion and/or decision-making, and is a carrier of evidentiary information that does not generate legal consequences for the taxpayer, i.e., does not change the state of his subjective rights and does not create any additional obligations for the taxpayer, and therefore does not violate his rights; current legislation provides legal grounds for conducting such an analytical study of the financial and economic activities of taxpayers. - the Supreme Court believes.

Conclusions without evidence

Perhaps there would be no questions if the analytical conclusions that form the basis of BEB's criminal proceedings were based on specific facts and supported by specific evidence. But the problem is that a significant part of such conclusions refers not to a proven crime, but only to assumptions.

UNN reviewed several analytical conclusions of State Tax Service employees that formed the basis of criminal proceedings. In the documents themselves, tax officials often use phrases such as "likely," "probably," "preliminarily," "possible budget losses," "probable violations." That is, in fact, the documents refer not to established circumstances, but to hypotheses and subjective judgments.

Moreover, such conclusions often directly state that the tax authority does not have a sufficient amount of information, and the document itself may be revised if new data is received. However, even this is often enough for investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security to open criminal proceedings.

Such actions look particularly absurd in situations where an enterprise has already undergone full tax audits and has not received any claims from the tax authorities, or they were insignificant.

That is, it turns out that on the one hand, the state, through tax control, in fact, does not establish serious violations, and on the other hand, the same state, through the analytical conclusion of a State Tax Service employee, launches a punitive mechanism through violations of tax legislation. As a result, business finds itself in a legal trap: even in the absence of a proven tax violation, it can remain under the pressure of criminal proceedings for years.

What do lawyers say?

Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets believes that such practice has long gone beyond individual cases and has become a systemic tool for pressuring businesses. According to him, this applies not only to the BEB but also to other law enforcement agencies that use similar logic to launch "factual" criminal proceedings.

This is done not only by the BEB, but also by NABU and other law enforcement agencies, if it is necessary to open a factual criminal case and then conduct searches, wiretaps, and so on. - he noted in a comment to UNN.

In fact, it is about substituting the logic of the criminal process. In a normal legal system, criminal proceedings should be a reaction to specific facts, signs of a crime, and evidence that at least partially indicates the event of an offense. Instead, in the case of analytical conclusions of the State Tax Service, a different model often works. First, a document with assumptions and hypotheses is drawn up, then proceedings are opened on its basis, and only after that law enforcement officers try to find an evidentiary base through investigative actions.

This, according to lawyer Oleh Shram, is the key problem. He admits that analytical materials themselves can be one of the reasons for initiating an inspection or opening criminal proceedings, but they cannot replace the evidentiary base and must be based on specific facts.

It is wrong when the application of criminal procedural measures, and even more so any searches and other investigative actions that restrict constitutional rights, including the right of business to conduct entrepreneurial activities, is justified on the basis of such materials. That is, yes, it can be started, but the BEB often uses them (analytical conclusions of the State Tax Service – ed.) already to restrict certain rights, or to interfere with certain constitutional and other rights, both of citizens and economic entities. - he noted in a comment to UNN.

The lawyer is convinced that if investigators apply to the court for permission for searches, seizure of documents, or other procedural actions, they should have not the conjectures of some analyst, which may be erroneous, unjustified, or intentionally compiled to accuse a business representative, but specific facts, supported by evidence collected during the investigation.

As practice shows, this line between analysis and evidence is almost absent in the work of the BEB. This creates an extremely dangerous situation when any company engaged in complex foreign economic activity can potentially become a defendant in criminal proceedings. Not because a crime has already been proven, but because someone in the conclusion assumed its possibility, or someone thought something.

Lawyers directly state that criminal proceedings based on analytical conclusions are often used not to investigate an already known crime, but to create a tool for pressuring businesses.

Mostly, how does it happen? They drew up some analytical conclusion, saw some activity of a group of companies, let's go, now we will... and it turns out that they are not investigating a crime, but they are thus creating an artificial criminal proceeding and trying to find something in the activity later. - Shram noted.

Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets believes that the situation is further complicated by the fact that today there are virtually no effective safeguards against such abuses by law enforcement agencies. He is convinced that in the current system, businesses are not protected from such arbitrary actions by law enforcement officers, and cases of persecution of enterprises are reacted to post-factum.

The essence of the problem is that the analytical conclusion of the State Tax Service is only an auxiliary document that can signal risks and be a reason for further study of the situation. But when such a document is turned into a universal basis for criminal prosecution, it ceases to be a tool for analysis and becomes a tool for pressure.

As a result, businesses find themselves in a situation where the very existence of criminal proceedings already becomes a punishment, even if no one is subsequently charged with any suspicion. The proceedings can last for years, and the enterprise faces reputational risks, problems in working with banks, counterparties, foreign partners, as well as direct interference in economic activities. This is especially dangerous for companies operating in international markets, attracting investments, or undergoing compliance checks, where the very fact of criminal prosecution is often already perceived as a "red flag."

In a rule-of-law state, assumptions should not replace facts, and analytics should not replace evidence. Otherwise, any business, even one that has passed all checks and has no established violations, can become a target for criminal proceedings simply because someone "preliminarily" saw "probable budget losses." If such practices are not stopped, the BEB risks remaining not an economic security body, but another mechanism of forceful pressure on entrepreneurship.