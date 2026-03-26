Russian drone fell on Romanian territory after being shot down by Ukrainian air defense

On the night of March 26, a Russian drone, shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, fell on Romanian territory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the neighboring country.

Details

This happened near the river border with Romania, in the northern part of Tulcea County. Two F-16 aircraft were scrambled to monitor the situation in the airspace.

Subsequently, at 00:44, the drone, shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system, entered Romanian airspace at a distance of approximately 4 kilometers.

The drone fell 2 km from the settlement of Pârcești, outside populated areas.

Search teams were dispatched to the scene, where they found an area of burned vegetation and drone debris. No material damage or casualties were reported.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of March 26, Russians launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed.