The number of locations where Ukrainians can take the NMT-2026 has been increased in the USA and Europe

The organizers have expanded the number of available places in computer centers outside Ukraine and opened new locations in several cities in Europe and the USA for taking the NMT-2026. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, UNN reports.

Details

Additional places for taking the main NMT sessions will be opened in Chicago (USA) and Brno (Czech Republic), and for additional sessions – in Bratislava (Slovakia).

As of March 26, there are no longer any free places in a number of cities, including Vienna (Austria), Varna (Bulgaria), Milan (Italy), Kaunas (Lithuania), Chisinau (Moldova), as well as in the German cities of Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Munich. All places in Wroclaw, Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Lublin, and Poznan (Poland), Bucharest (Romania), Warren (USA), Prague (Czech Republic), and Bern (Switzerland) are also filled.

The center reminded that until April 7, participants who have already created a personal account and chosen a less convenient city can change their registration data and choose another location closer to their place of residence during the testing.

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