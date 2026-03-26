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The party of Hetmantsev, Kim, Terekhov, and Vilkul surpassed "Servant of the People" according to the SOCIS poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2332 views

The SOCIS poll showed support for the new party at 9.4%, while the presidential force has 7.9%. Ihor Terekhov entered the ranks of public trust leaders.

The party of Hetmantsev, Kim, Terekhov, and Vilkul surpassed "Servant of the People" according to the SOCIS poll

The new political party Kim-Terekhov-Hetmantsev-Vilkul has surpassed "Servant of the People" in terms of support. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological company SOCIS from March 12-18, 2026, as reported by UNN.

According to the study, 9.4% of respondents are ready to vote for the Kim-Terekhov-Hetmantsev-Vilkul party. At the same time, "Servant of the People" is supported by 7.9% of those surveyed.

The survey results also show that the new political force has become the third most significant competitor to "Servant of the People." Ahead of it are the political projects of Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov. This may indicate the emergence of significant political sympathies among some voters for a project associated with practical management decisions and a "managerial" approach.

In the public trust rating, Ihor Terekhov holds one of the leading positions — immediately after Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Kyrylo Budanov, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Oleksandr Usyk and Vitalii Kim also have high trust indicators — 37.3% and 36.5% respectively. In the presidential rating, Terekhov slightly surpasses Kim: his national indicator is 3.4%, while Kim's is 1.1%. In the East, Terekhov has 8.8% support, and Kim in the South has 2.3%.

In total, 1204 respondents were surveyed within the framework of the study using a quota-stratified sample. The survey was conducted using personal interviews with tablets. The statistical error of the sample is ±2.5%.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ihor Terekhov
Servant of the People
Vitaliy Kim
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Valerii Zaluzhnyi