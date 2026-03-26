In two months, the Defense Forces deployed a unified drone control system - Fedorov

In two months, Ukraine deployed a unified digital drone control system, Mission Control, within the DELTA ecosystem. It is already operational across all corps and troop groupings, facilitating rapid data-driven decision-making. This was announced by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

In just two months, Mission Control was implemented across all corps and troop groupings. - Fedorov noted.

According to him, Mission Control is the unified digital drone control system within the DELTA ecosystem, which records all operations of unmanned systems and generates dashboards for analysis, providing commanders with a complete picture of planning and effectiveness of UAS deployment in reconnaissance, targeting, mining, logistics, and evacuation.

Now, after data is entered into Mission Control, the system generates a dashboard – and within minutes, it is available for analysis and further planning of the unit's work. - Fedorov emphasized.

He stressed that the implementation of the system allowed for the abandonment of reports 5.31 and 5.32, which previously required several hours to complete and transmit. Instead, data is now simultaneously available at all levels of command – from battalion to the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense, which increases the speed and efficiency of decision-making and reduces bureaucracy.

Mission Control is the foundation of data-driven management of unmanned systems. In modern warfare, this means: faster decisions, more destroyed targets, and saved lives of military personnel. Less bureaucracy — more results at the front. - Fedorov summarized.

Drones, Middle Strike, Deep Strike and beyond - Fedorov announced the implementation of AI solutions in every domain of modern warfare and a system of centers