Drones, Middle Strike, Deep Strike and beyond - Fedorov announced the implementation of AI solutions in every domain of modern warfare and a system of centers

To accelerate the implementation of AI in defense processes, the Defense AI Center "A1" is being launched, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We are accelerating the implementation of AI in war - launching the Defense AI Center "A1". To be faster than the enemy on the battlefield, we are creating a system of military technology competence centers under the Ministry of Defense. In the near future, a separate center will appear for each key area of modern warfare: drones, Middle Strike, Deep Strike, artillery, and others. - Fedorov wrote on social media.

The task of the centers, according to him, is to "constantly analyze the battlefield, technologies, and determine the next steps of development." "In a technological war, the one who goes through the innovation cycle faster wins," the minister emphasized.

"The first such center is the Defense AI Center "A1", which we are implementing with the support of the UK government," Fedorov said.

According to him, the main tasks of the center are:

analysis of combat data;

forecasting enemy actions;

development of autonomous systems;

new management tools.

"The center will help to faster transform combat experience and data from the front into technological solutions and accelerate the implementation of innovations in the troops," the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.

"AI solutions will become part of every domain of modern warfare - from intelligence to management. Our task is to create the most effective defense system in Europe. This is a new generation AI-driven army based on the speed of innovation, autonomous systems, and network superiority," Fedorov emphasized.

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