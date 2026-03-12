$43.980.1150.930.10
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed training AI for drones on combat data - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

The Cabinet of Ministers launched an AI platform for training autonomous systems without access to sensitive databases. Manufacturers will use real photos and videos from the front.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed training AI for drones on combat data - Fedorov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that launches a new format of cooperation between the state, Ukrainian companies, and international partners. From now on, it is possible to train artificial intelligence models for unmanned systems based on real combat data. This was reported by UNN with reference to Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

As Fedorov noted, the future of war lies in autonomous systems. The government's task is to increase the level of autonomy of drones and other combat systems so that they can more quickly detect targets, analyze the situation, and help make decisions on the battlefield.

A special AI platform has been created at the Ministry of Defense's Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies, which allows for:

  • safely training models without direct access to sensitive databases;
    • working with large arrays of labeled photo and video materials;
      • using constantly updated data.

        Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called this a new format of cooperation between the state, Ukrainian arms manufacturers, and international partners.

        Arms manufacturers will have access to a special AI platform developed by the Ministry of Defense, which will allow them to safely and effectively train models without access to sensitive databases. This will help accelerate the development of autonomous systems and the implementation of new technological solutions for the front.

        - Svyrydenko noted.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine contracted twice as many Mavic, Autel, and Matrice multicopters.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

