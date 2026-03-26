A forester in Zakarpattia built an estate on illegally seized land

In Zakarpattia, a forester was notified of suspicion of unauthorized seizure of a forest fund plot, where he organized private construction. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Thursday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, a forester of the Tykhovetsky forestry of the Brusturyansky over-forestry of the "Carpathian Forest Office" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, he arbitrarily occupied a plot of forest fund and equipped it for private use. - the report says.

Since March 2021, the suspect, without title documents, occupied a forestry plot within the village of Krasna Dubivska community. There he organized construction - built a house with an area of almost 66 sq. m, equipped a canopy, a barbecue area, and a vat. Then the territory was fenced and even video surveillance was installed.

His actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office will initiate the demolition of the illegal construction and the return of the land to the state.

In Zhytomyr region, officials were exposed for attempting to forge documents for the illegal felling of 178 pine trees