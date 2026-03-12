In Zhytomyr region, officials were exposed for attempting to forge documents for the illegal felling of 178 pine trees

$43.980.1150.930.10
Exclusive
04:05 PM
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Popular news
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 42302 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40849 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35765 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19076 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 28999 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
03:26 PM
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 9972 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 10043 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35769 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40853 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 4128 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 4344 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19081 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 45333 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 33739 views
In Zhytomyr region, officials were exposed for attempting to forge documents for the illegal felling of 178 pine trees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Forestry officials forged documents about pest damage to trees to obtain a felling permit. Law enforcement canceled the permit and announced suspicion.

In Zhytomyr region, officials were exposed for attempting to forge documents for the illegal felling of 178 pine trees

Illegal logging prevented in Zhytomyr region. Officials of the forestry and hunting enterprise and the forest protection enterprise tried to register 178 pine trees as pest-affected to obtain permission for their felling. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in June 2024, they, by prior conspiracy, entered false information into the forest pathological survey act, indicating that the trees were allegedly damaged by pests and subject to sanitary felling. Based on this document, a felling permit was obtained for selective sanitary felling.

The illegal felling permit has been canceled, and the felling of trees has been prevented.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, officials were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 246, and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, 15 suspicions have been recorded in 13 proceedings regarding illegal logging, including in the Hutsulshchyna National Nature Park. Damages are estimated at UAH 36.7 million.

Illegal logging in nature reserves and forests and tens of millions in environmental damage - Kravchenko spoke about five cases05.03.26, 13:41 • 5565 views

Olga Rozgon

Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine