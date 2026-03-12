In Zhytomyr region, officials were exposed for attempting to forge documents for the illegal felling of 178 pine trees

Illegal logging prevented in Zhytomyr region. Officials of the forestry and hunting enterprise and the forest protection enterprise tried to register 178 pine trees as pest-affected to obtain permission for their felling. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, in June 2024, they, by prior conspiracy, entered false information into the forest pathological survey act, indicating that the trees were allegedly damaged by pests and subject to sanitary felling. Based on this document, a felling permit was obtained for selective sanitary felling.

The illegal felling permit has been canceled, and the felling of trees has been prevented.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, officials were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 246, and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, 15 suspicions have been recorded in 13 proceedings regarding illegal logging, including in the Hutsulshchyna National Nature Park. Damages are estimated at UAH 36.7 million.

