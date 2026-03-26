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Russian drone strike on the center of Dnipro on March 26 - 7 high-rise buildings and a gymnasium damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3570 views

Five people, including a 90-year-old woman, were injured in the Shahed drone attack in Dnipro. The explosions damaged residential buildings, a gymnasium, and shattered dozens of windows.

Russian drone strike on the center of Dnipro on March 26 - 7 high-rise buildings and a gymnasium damaged
Photo: t.me/borys_filatovv

Due to the attack by Russian drones on March 26, a total of about seven high-rise buildings were damaged in the center of Dnipro - the gymnasium building located nearby was also affected. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

Details

Filatov noted that dozens of windows were blown out as a result of the explosion. City hospitals are admitting the injured, including a 90-year-old woman.

The four-story building that was hit will be further inspected by specialists. A headquarters of the Central Administration has been deployed in the courtyard. Utility workers have already begun to clear glass and debris. All relevant services and philanthropists are also involved.

- Filatov stated.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, noted that Russia continues to terrorize peaceful people and does not want to stop the war with Ukraine.

With our own eyes, we see how a residential building is burning nearby after a Russian strike. We hear explosion after explosion in the city. How a cursed "Shahed" flies right over our heads. We strive for peace. Russia wants something completely different.

- Lukashuk's post reads.

Recall

On Thursday, March 26, explosions rocked Dnipro due to an attack by Russian "Shahed" drones. Local Telegram channels reported that another group of Russian UAVs was flying towards the city.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported casualties. Currently, 5 people are known to have been injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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