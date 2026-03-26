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Trump said he thought the oil crisis amid the war with Iran would be worse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Donald Trump stated the need to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities. The US President acknowledged the rise in oil prices due to military actions in the region.

Trump said he thought the oil crisis amid the war with Iran would be worse

US President Donald Trump said he considered Iran with the potential for nuclear weapons a "cancerous tumor," and defended the war despite the price increases it caused, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

"We had no choice," Trump said at a Republican fundraiser in Washington on Wednesday.

"But I thought it would be much worse. I thought energy prices, oil prices would go up. I thought the stock market would drop a bit," Trump said.

"But in the short term, it didn't matter to me," Trump said. "We had to get rid of the cancerous tumor. We had to cut out the cancerous tumor, and the cancerous tumor was Iran with nuclear weapons."

Critics called the war with Iran ill-conceived and poorly planned.

Trump administration official Joe Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on March 17 over the war and wrote in his statement that "Iran was not an immediate threat to our country."

"No, thank you": Trump joked about the offer to lead Iran26.03.26, 13:54 • 2322 views

Julia Shramko

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