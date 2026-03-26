Slovakia launches investigation against Robert Fico - what he is suspected of

Slovak law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation against the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico on suspicion of treason and a number of other crimes. This was stated by the leader of the Slovak opposition party "Freedom and Solidarity" Branislav Greling, reports UNN with reference to Aktuality.

Details

The reason for the investigation was the shutdown of emergency power supply to Ukraine. In addition, Fico is suspected of abuse of power, dereliction of duty, inhumane treatment, and other possible offenses.

As Greling noted, the materials have already been transferred from the Prosecutor General's Office to the regional one, and then to the police. He added that a month ago he submitted a corresponding application, which was supported by more than 13 thousand people.

Context

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to unblock a loan for Ukraine and called it an existential issue. António Costa called such behavior unacceptable for the EU.

Subsequently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico admitted the possibility that in the future he would join the blocking of the EU's 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the cessation of gas supplies to Ukraine. He accompanied this step with a statement about "protecting Hungary's energy security," promising to "maintain a protected price for gasoline and a reduced price for gas."