Court sends Husakov to night house arrest

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has chosen a pre-trial restraint for Nazariy Husakov, suspected of misappropriating donations for SMA treatment. The court assigned him a pre-trial restraint in the form of night home arrest, UNN reports.

Details

As the Prosecutor General's Office informed UNN journalist, the court sent the suspect under night home arrest from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM.

He was chosen a pre-trial restraint after returning from treatment in Italy and changing the suspicion.

Addition

Lviv resident Nazariy Husakov, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, is suspected of fraud during fundraising for treatment. Social media users noticed discrepancies in his reports, traces of Photoshop on screenshots, and suggest that he inflated drug needs, withdrew money into crypto, and spent it on gambling.

Law enforcement officers conducted checks and identified involved and affected persons, as well as the whereabouts of Husakov, who left Ukraine last year.

Law enforcement officers also opened two criminal proceedings regarding fundraising for the treatment of the Lviv resident.

Last year, on July 24, after a long absence from the public space, Nazariy Husakov got in touch. He recorded a video message from a clinic in Milan, Italy, where, according to him, he was undergoing treatment. "Today I learned that the Prosecutor General's Office wants to serve me with a suspicion. I am not hiding from the investigation and the court. I am reporting my physical location. This is the San Raffaele medical facility in Milan," Nazariy said in the video on social media.

Meanwhile, the police conducted searches in Kyiv and Lviv at his places of residence and those of his relatives and acquaintances to establish possible facts of misuse of charitable funds for treatment.

Earlier, UNN wrote that more than 400 people were interrogated in the case of fraud with fundraising for spinal muscular atrophy treatment. Of the 100 million UAH collected by Nazariy Husakov, 2 million UAH are mentioned in the suspicion due to the refusal of 337 victims to make claims.