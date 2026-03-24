Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?

Famous Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, who gained popularity thanks to the film "Pirates of the Caribbean", is already in a new relationship. Before this, the actor was the chosen one of singer Katy Perry. The current chosen one of the 49-year-old artist is 28-year-old model Louisa Lemmel, reports UNN with reference to The Sun.

According to sources, the couple has been dating privately for several months. Last week, the lovers spent a joint vacation in Switzerland, where the actor combined relaxation with a business trip to a Porsche brand event.

Bloom and his companion stayed at the prestigious Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich, and spent the weekend at the Bürgenstock resort complex on the shores of Lake Lucerne. The actor's pet, a miniature poodle named Biggie Smalls, also traveled with the couple.

Rumors of a romance first surfaced after Bloom and Lemmel were spotted together after the Super Bowl final in Santa Clara.

It is known that Louisa has a degree in psychology and has collaborated with famous beauty and fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, Maybelline, and Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

It should be recalled that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry broke up in 2025 after nine years of relationship. The couple is raising a daughter, Daisy. The actor also has a son, Flynn, from a previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.



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