Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can Make
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of healthy breakfast recipes, from salads to oatmeal and bruschetta. Detailed instructions for preparing nutritious dishes from readily available ingredients.
Light salads, oatmeal, bruschetta, and other quick-to-prepare options suitable for daily meals. UNN has compiled a top 10 list of delicious breakfasts for healthy eating.
Cheese salad
- Parmesan - 15 g;
- Dorblyu cheese - 20 g;
- Cottage cheese - 30 g;
- Tofu cheese - 80 g;
- Lettuce leaves - 25 g;
- Iceberg lettuce - 20-50 g;
- Arugula - 15 g;
- Cashews - 5 g;
- Oil - 1 tbsp;
- Lemon juice - 1 tbsp;
- Balsamic cream - 1 tsp;
- Salt and spices to taste.
Preparation
- Place pieces of all salads in a deep bowl;
- Add crumbled cottage cheese and Dorblyu cheese;
- Cut tofu cheese into cubes and add to the salad (if
fried with spices, it will be even tastier);
- Add salt, spices, oil, and lemon juice, then
mix;
- Drizzle with balsamic cream on top;
- Finely chop nuts and sprinkle on top.
- Thinly slice Parmesan into flakes and place
on top.
Shawarma with vegetables
- Lavash - 60 g;
- Caesar sauce - 25 g;
- Lettuce leaves - 25-50 g;
- Lightly salted salmon - 100 g;
- Cucumber and tomato - 50-80 g each.
Preparation
- Sprinkle lavash with lettuce leaves;
- Pour sauce over the leaves;
- Thinly slice salmon and place it on top of the
salad;
- Thinly slice cucumber and tomato, place them
on top of the salmon;
- Roll the lavash into a shawarma. 6. If desired, lightly
fry it in a pan or grill on both sides.
Oatmeal with cherries
- Oatmeal - 50 g;
- Thick yogurt - 80 g;
- Peanut butter - 15 g;
- Roasted peanuts - 5 g;
- Banana - 75 g;
- Cherries - 150 g (or frozen berry mix).
Preparation
- Cook oatmeal according to package instructions;
- Add peanut butter to the cooked oatmeal and
mix well;
- Arrange yogurt, sliced banana, and pitted cherries
on the side;
- Sprinkle everything with chopped peanuts.
Couscous salad
- Couscous - 35 g;
- Tomato (preferably cocktail) - 80-100 g;
- Arugula - 5-15 g;
- Iceberg lettuce - 25-70 g;
- Caesar sauce - 10 g;
- Pesto sauce - 5 g Balsamic - 1 tsp;
- Egg - 2 pcs.
Preparation
- Prepare couscous according to package instructions,
then place it on a large flat plate;
- Add Pesto on top of the couscous;
- Fry the egg so that the yolk runs, and place
it on top of the couscous;
- Arrange arugula, iceberg pieces, and sliced tomato
on the side;
- Drizzle the dish with Caesar sauce;
- If desired, add oregano or other spices, and
drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
Bruschetta with salmon
- Whole grain bread - 40 g;
- Boiled egg - 1 pc;
- Avocado - ¼;
- Lightly salted salmon - 30 g;
- Boiled broccoli - 50 g;
- Feta - 10 g (or cream cheese).
Preparation
- Dry bread slices in a toaster or pan to the desired crispiness;
- Spread feta on the dried bread;
- Add thinly sliced salmon;
- Arrange avocado slices;
- Add boiled egg, sliced into rings or slices.
You can also leave the egg whole if you prepared it poached style, so that
the yolk runs;
- Finish the dish with pieces of boiled or
steamed broccoli.
Fruit oatmeal
- Oatmeal - 15 g;
- Coconut milk - 150 g;
- Chia seeds - 2 tsp;
- Honey - 2 tsp;
- Blueberries - 60 g;
- Banana - 75 g;
- Cashews - 15 g 1 tsp.
Preparation
- In a blender, add oatmeal, chia seeds, honey, 30 g
of blueberries, banana, and milk. Blend briefly until smooth;
- Pour the prepared mixture into a jar and place in the
freezer for 15 minutes;
- Remove from the freezer and finely chop cashews and
chocolate;
- Sprinkle the mixture with chopped cashews and
chocolate, and add the remaining 30 g of blueberries.
Beetroot and buckwheat salad
- Buckwheat (or black quinoa) - 30 g;
- Oil - 1 tbsp (10 g);
- Onion - 25 g;
- Mushrooms - 75 g;
- Boiled beetroot - 150 g;
- Hummus - 15 g (can be replaced with feta or cream cheese);
- Boiled egg - 1/2 pc;
- Orange - 50 g;
- Sunflower seeds - 5 g;
- Greens for garnish and soy sauce in arbitrary
amounts.
Preparation
- Cook buckwheat according to instructions and place on a
plate. Slice the egg into strips and place on the buckwheat;
- Fry onion and thinly sliced mushrooms in oil until
golden brown;
- Wash and boil beetroot for 20-30
minutes. Grate the boiled beetroot, add mushrooms with onion and hummus, mix well (add salt if necessary);
- Peel the orange, slice the orange segments as shown in
the photo and place on the salad. Sprinkle with toasted sunflower seeds.
Steak salad
- Chicken fillet - 180 g;
- Lemon - 30 g;
- Purple cabbage (or white cabbage) - 70 g;
- Cucumber - 75 g;
- Radish - 25 g or carrot;
- Sour cream 10% fat - 40 g;
- Cocktail tomato - 60 g;
- Salt, oregano, allspice, spices (to taste);
- Green onion or herbs as desired.
Preparation
- Slice cabbage as thinly and finely as possible, slice cucumber
and radish into julienne, and tomato into thin rings. Add sour cream, salt, oregano, and other spices and mix. Place the prepared salad on a large flat plate;
- Make incisions in the chicken fillet, drizzle with lemon
juice, salt, add dried spices, and grill, pan-fry, or bake until golden brown (usually 20-22 minutes). Slice the cooked steak into strips and mix with the other salad ingredients;
- If desired, the steak can be left unsliced and unmixed, but
simply placed on the side.
Tuna salad
- Purple cabbage - 75 g;
- Boiled beetroot (can be raw) - 100 g;
- Carrot - 20 g;
- Tuna in its own juice or mussels - 120 g;
- Walnut or pecan - 15 g;
- Caesar sauce - 15 g;
- Lime or lemon juice - 1 tbsp;
- Fresh cilantro, salt, pepper to taste.
Preparation
- Thinly shred the cabbage;
- Grate the peeled and well-washed beetroot on a coarse grater (I like raw, but you can boil it for 20 minutes until cooked);
- Grate the carrot;
- Add Caesar sauce, lime juice, salt, and allspice,
and mix everything well;
- Add tuna and mix again;
- Sprinkle the salad with nuts and finely chopped cilantro.
Green salad with chickpeas
- Napa cabbage (or iceberg) - 50 g;
- Green apple with skin - 80 g;
- Carrot - 50 g;
- Avocado - 1/2 pc (or canned chickpeas - 60 g);
- Tuna in its own juice - 120 g (or frozen fillet);
- Caesar or tartar sauce - 20 g;
- Canned or boiled chickpeas - 20 g;
- Grain mustard (Dijon) - 1 tbsp (10 g);
- Cilantro, Onion, Olives, Spices in arbitrary amounts
Teriyaki sauce - 1 tsp;
- Lime juice - 1 tbsp.
Preparation
- Grate the carrot on a coarse grater;
- Finely shred the cabbage;
- Cut avocado and apple into cubes or strips of the same
size (your choice);
- Add sauce, mustard, lime juice to the vegetables and mix
well. Drizzle the salad with teriyaki sauce;
- Place tuna on top. Garnish with chickpeas, red
onion, and olives, as shown in the photo if desired.