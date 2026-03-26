2026 World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Why Ukraine's Match Against Sweden is Critically Important

On March 26, the Ukrainian national football team will play against the Swedish national team in the play-off round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. UNN reports on Ukraine's prospects of reaching the final part of the World Cup.

So, the match against Sweden in the play-off round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is extremely important for Rebrov's team. To qualify for the World Cup, Ukraine needs to win two matches in a row — first the semi-final, and then the final of its path.

By the way, 16 teams participate in the European play-offs, which are divided into four separate "paths" (A, B, C, D). In each mini-tournament, four national teams play: two semi-final pairs and a final. Only the winner of each "path" gets a ticket to the World Cup — a total of four last places from Europe are played for. One "path" - one qualification for the World Cup.

In addition to Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, and Albania are on its "path". Ukrainians must be the strongest of this quartet to be able to go to the World Cup.

So, in the semi-final, Ukraine meets Sweden. In case of victory, Rebrov's team will reach the final, where they will play against the stronger of the Poland — Albania pair. Thus, to reach the World Cup, Ukrainians need to defeat two opponents — first the Swedes, and then one of the winners of the other semi-final.

All 2026 World Cup Play-off Groups (Europe)

Path A

Italy — Northern Ireland;

Wales — Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Path B

Ukraine — Sweden;

Poland — Albania.

Path C

Turkey — Romania;

Slovakia — Kosovo.

Path D

Denmark — North Macedonia;

Czech Republic — Ireland.

Therefore, today's match is only the first step on the way to the World Cup, but the Ukrainian national team has no right to make a mistake — the play-off format provides for elimination after the very first defeat.