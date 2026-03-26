Russian artillery attacked Kherson CHP and killed an employee
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army launched an artillery strike on the Kherson CHP, killing Olga Basenko. Specialists are working at the scene after the shelling.
The Russian army shelled the Kherson CHP with artillery, killing Olga Basenko, an employee of the chemical workshop, UNN reports with reference to Naftogaz.
The Russians once again shelled the Kherson CHP of the Naftogaz Group with artillery. During the shelling, our colleague Olga Basenko, an employee of the chemical workshop, was killed.
Naftogaz also expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Olga Basenko.
Let's add
The company emphasized that the shelling of the Kherson CHP is systemic. They have no military sense. This is terror.
Currently, the relevant services and our specialists are working on site, as far as the security situation allows.