Russian artillery attacked Kherson CHP and killed an employee

The Russian army shelled the Kherson CHP with artillery, killing Olga Basenko, an employee of the chemical workshop, UNN reports with reference to Naftogaz.

The Russians once again shelled the Kherson CHP of the Naftogaz Group with artillery. During the shelling, our colleague Olga Basenko, an employee of the chemical workshop, was killed. - the message says.

Naftogaz also expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Olga Basenko.

Let's add

The company emphasized that the shelling of the Kherson CHP is systemic. They have no military sense. This is terror.