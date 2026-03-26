Massive fire in Kyiv in the area of Stolychne Shose - what is known

A large-scale fire is raging in Kyiv in the area of Stolychne Shose, UNN reports.

Details

There is currently no confirmed information on what exactly is burning so intensely, but, according to preliminary data, there may be warehouses in this area, possibly logistical and customs ones.

Dark plumes of smoke are visible above the scene.

Currently, UNN is trying to obtain official information about the fire from the State Emergency Service.

Causes of large-scale fire at warehouses near Kyiv are being established - State Emergency Service points to difficulties