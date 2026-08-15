Stung by a bee: how to distinguish ordinary swelling from an allergic reaction and when help is needed

A bee sting can cause not only pain, redness, and swelling at the site of the sting. In some cases, the body's reaction may be allergic and pose a threat to life. Marina Borysiuk, Candidate of Medical Sciences, allergist, and director of the Kyiv Allergology Center "Allergologist," told UNN specifically about how to properly provide first aid after a sting, which symptoms should raise concern, and when it is necessary to seek urgent medical help.

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After a sting, it is important to monitor not only the site of the injury but also the person's general condition, the doctor says. A normal local reaction and an allergy can develop differently, so particular attention should be paid to how the swelling changes in the first few minutes after the sting.

"The reaction may be local or general. If we take everything related to allergies in general, we call it insect allergy after an insect bite or sting. Unfortunately, bees most often cause allergies; that is, their venom most often causes these more systemic reactions," the doctor emphasized.

According to the specialist, with a normal local reaction, the swelling should gradually decrease. However, if it continues to increase, severe itching and a feeling of pressure appear, this may indicate an allergic reaction, and such a condition requires special attention.

Generally, within half an hour, if there is no allergic reaction, the swelling should subside. But if, after 20 minutes, when you have already applied ice or smeared the area with cold water, the swelling does not decrease—or, on the contrary, becomes larger and itching begins—then this is already an allergic reaction - Marina Borysiuk says.

Marina Borysiuk explained that a local allergic reaction may be accompanied by significant swelling in the area of the sting. At the same time, the most dangerous is a systemic reaction that affects the entire body. One such condition is anaphylactic shock.

"The swelling is very large, and the person begins to feel as if they are being pushed apart from the inside. This is a local allergic reaction, but it may also be systemic. Unfortunately, systemic reactions can be very severe. It may be anaphylactic shock," the doctor explains.

In anaphylactic shock, the doctor says, blood pressure drops sharply, and the person's condition may pose a threat to life. In such a situation, one cannot limit oneself to home remedies or wait for the symptoms to pass on their own.

"We call this anaphylactic shock; blood pressure drops sharply, and this is primarily a threat to life, so in such a case emergency medical assistance must be provided," the expert emphasizes.

If only a local reaction has occurred after the sting, the first priority is to reduce the swelling. A compress can be used for this.

"A tablespoon of vinegar can be diluted in a quarter of a glass of water and used to make a compress. In addition to vinegar, a baking soda solution can also be used. A teaspoon of baking soda is dissolved in a quarter of a glass of water, and such compresses are applied. However, this will only relieve the local swelling. If there is an allergic reaction, it will not help. For an allergic reaction, one needs to take a tablet that we call an antihistamine antiallergic medication and apply a special ointment to the skin," the doctor says.

The specialist also advises people who know they are prone to allergic reactions to carry the necessary medications with them in advance.

"Not all of us carry antihistamine tablets with us, but if a person knows that, for example, they are going somewhere to a meadow where many flowers will be blooming and there may be bees, or to a riverbank—very often, when we walk barefoot on the grass—it is worth taking an antihistamine tablet," the allergist says.

Immediately after a sting, if there is no allergy, the site of the injury should also be treated properly. The first step is to remove the stinger if it remains in the skin. After that, something cold can be applied to the site of the sting to reduce the swelling.

"Of course, the stinger should be removed, something cold should be applied, and then observe how the swelling feels and develops," the expert emphasizes.

By the way, the doctor noted that cold should not be applied directly to the skin, as this may overcool the tissues.

"The ice can be wrapped in some kind of cloth, or even a paper napkin, so as not to overcool the tissues where we apply it, while still keeping it cold," the doctor explains.

Thus, after a bee sting, it is important to remove the stinger, apply cold, and monitor the person's condition. If the swelling increases rapidly, severe itching appears, or signs of a systemic reaction occur, it is necessary to seek medical attention. In the event of anaphylactic shock, assistance must be provided immediately.

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