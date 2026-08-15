In Kyiv, farewell was held for family killed by Russian strike in Pukhivka

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

On Saturday, August 15, people said farewell to a family that was killed in Pukhivka, Kyiv region, as a result of a Russian strike on the night of August 8. This was reported by a UNN correspondent from the farewell ceremony.

Details

In Kyiv, people said farewell to three members of one family — 3-year-old Dmytro, his grandmother Halyna, and his grandfather Petro. They were killed on the night of August 8 when Russian drones struck a private house in the village of Pukhivka, Brovary district.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As the boy’s father, Oleksandr, said, 3-year-old Dmytro was killed first.

"I saw his mutilated body — the back of his head, back, and spine were missing. He was the sunshine of our family; his warmth and the love he showed to all of us inspired us to keep living in such a difficult time. My mother Halyna was killed by the third drone; she devoted her entire life to teaching children at school. Her body was torn into millions of pieces. At that time, my father Petro was taking off his burned clothes beside my mother, and a huge fragment ended his life, cutting practically his entire body in half," Oleksandr wrote on social media.

Reminder

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, 3 people were killed and another 7 were injured.