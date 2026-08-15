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The DIU showed footage of Russian servicemen and equipment being destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia sector by RDK fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Throughout the winter and summer of 2026, RDK UAV operators from the DIU struck the positions, equipment, and logistics of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. This weakened the occupiers’ ability to hold their positions and conduct rotations.

The DIU showed footage of Russian servicemen and equipment being destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia sector by RDK fighters

Operators of attack UAVs from the Russian Volunteer Corps, part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, conducted combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction throughout the winter and summer of 2026, striking the positions, equipment, and logistics of Russian troops. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this, publishing archival footage of the combat operations, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence, RVC reconnaissance and strike groups accompanied assault units for several months. UAV operators detected the positions of Russian troops, adjusted fire, and also destroyed enemy infantry and reconnaissance drones.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Forces, thwarted a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia – over 300 occupiers eliminated07.03.26, 12:57 • 4191 view

Ukrainian intelligence officers also struck logistics routes, communication hubs, and command posts of Russian units.

UAV operators struck shelters and dugouts used by Russian servicemen, as well as passenger cars and trucks used by the occupying forces.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence noted that the results of the reconnaissance and strike groups' operations weakened the ability of Russian troops to hold their positions and conduct rotations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new intercepts31.01.26, 15:23 • 17807 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine