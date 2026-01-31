Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new intercepts

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has recorded widespread drug use among the occupying forces as a means of overcoming psychological pressure. According to new radio interception data, Russian military personnel are trying to obtain powerful opioids to escape the reality of combat operations, where heavy losses and harsh treatment by commanders have become the norm. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In their conversations, the invaders openly discuss the shortage of specific drugs and even the possibility of manufacturing them themselves in the frontline zone.

Is there accidentally no such substance in the stash, Trimethylfentanyl, Phenadone, Dolophine? To completely, you know, brighten up these combat weekdays, all this is generally, well, just psychologically, well, it's sickening from all this — complains one of the occupiers.

When it becomes clear that there are no ready-made drugs, the invaders begin to look for ways of chemical synthesis, but admit the technical impossibility of this in field conditions.

Well, unfortunately, unfortunately, we don't have reagents here, to figure out what can be made from what, purely only, what is it, we can only poison ourselves with paracetamol, that's all, brother — states the participant of the conversation.

Such dialogues confirm that Russian propaganda is no longer able to motivate personnel, and the only "stimulus" remains chemical dependence.

Increase in non-combat losses due to drug addiction

The situation with drug addiction in the Russian army has already led to a significant jump in mortality not directly related to combat operations. According to intelligence data, in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation alone, 112 deaths from drug poisoning were recorded in the incomplete year 2025. This figure almost equaled the entire year 2024, when 143 people died, which indicates a rapid degradation of discipline and the physical condition of the aggressor's units at the beginning of 2026.

