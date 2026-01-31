$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 9328 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 11005 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10691 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13540 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9558 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23919 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43055 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46957 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29113 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new intercepts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The GUR has recorded widespread opioid use by Russian military personnel to escape the reality of combat. The increase in non-combat losses due to drug addiction has led to 112 deaths in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation in the incomplete year 2025.

Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new intercepts

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has recorded widespread drug use among the occupying forces as a means of overcoming psychological pressure. According to new radio interception data, Russian military personnel are trying to obtain powerful opioids to escape the reality of combat operations, where heavy losses and harsh treatment by commanders have become the norm. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In their conversations, the invaders openly discuss the shortage of specific drugs and even the possibility of manufacturing them themselves in the frontline zone.

Is there accidentally no such substance in the stash, Trimethylfentanyl, Phenadone, Dolophine? To completely, you know, brighten up these combat weekdays, all this is generally, well, just psychologically, well, it's sickening from all this

— complains one of the occupiers.

When it becomes clear that there are no ready-made drugs, the invaders begin to look for ways of chemical synthesis, but admit the technical impossibility of this in field conditions.

"He's the first fascist" - Russians panic over Budanov's appointment as new head of the Presidential Office06.01.26, 18:41 • 7406 views

Well, unfortunately, unfortunately, we don't have reagents here, to figure out what can be made from what, purely only, what is it, we can only poison ourselves with paracetamol, that's all, brother

— states the participant of the conversation.

Such dialogues confirm that Russian propaganda is no longer able to motivate personnel, and the only "stimulus" remains chemical dependence.

Increase in non-combat losses due to drug addiction

The situation with drug addiction in the Russian army has already led to a significant jump in mortality not directly related to combat operations. According to intelligence data, in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation alone, 112 deaths from drug poisoning were recorded in the incomplete year 2025. This figure almost equaled the entire year 2024, when 143 people died, which indicates a rapid degradation of discipline and the physical condition of the aggressor's units at the beginning of 2026.

The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services01.01.26, 15:04 • 82913 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine