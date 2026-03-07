The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Forces, thwarted a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia – over 300 occupiers eliminated

Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, stopped the advance of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction within their area of responsibility. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, stopped the enemy's advance on Zaporizhzhia within their area of responsibility. - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

It is noted that for three months, the soldiers of the "Timur Special Unit" conducted a comprehensive defensive operation in this direction. The main goal was to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans and prevent its advance to Zaporizhzhia.

"For three months, the soldiers of the 'Timur Special Unit' have been implementing a comprehensive defensive operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The goal of the intelligence officers is to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans and prevent its advance to the regional center," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to intelligence, during the hostilities, Ukrainian special forces eliminated more than 300 Russian servicemen killed and wounded. Another 39 occupiers were taken prisoner.

In addition, thanks to drone and artillery strikes, Ukrainian military intelligence officers are systematically destroying the logistics of Russian troops. Due to a lack of supplies, the enemy is increasingly refusing to conduct assault operations in this direction.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that "the actions of the special forces allowed to stabilize the defense on advantageous lines for Ukrainian defenders and secure Zaporizhzhia."

The "Timur Special Unit" includes the units Chimera, RDK, Brotherhood, Aratta, Siberian Battalion, Stugna, First Line, 1514, Paragon, BDK, Guardians of Darkness, Raven group, Art Division, and the 6th Special Operations Detachment.

Recall

Over the past day, 1010 occupiers and 44 artillery systems were eliminated. The total enemy losses reached 1,272,360 personnel, and 170 units of automotive equipment were also destroyed.

In total, 148 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.