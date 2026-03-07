The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Forces, thwarted a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia – over 300 occupiers eliminated

$43.810.0050.900.00
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White House
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing Congress
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with Iran
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Dmytro Kuleba
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Israel
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show business
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photos
Technology
Heating
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Gold

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Forces, thwarted a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia – over 300 occupiers eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Over three months, DIU intelligence officers eliminated more than 300 Russians and captured 39. The defense was stabilized by destroying enemy logistics with drones.

Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, stopped the advance of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction within their area of responsibility. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, stopped the enemy's advance on Zaporizhzhia within their area of responsibility.

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

It is noted that for three months, the soldiers of the "Timur Special Unit" conducted a comprehensive defensive operation in this direction. The main goal was to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans and prevent its advance to Zaporizhzhia.

"For three months, the soldiers of the 'Timur Special Unit' have been implementing a comprehensive defensive operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The goal of the intelligence officers is to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans and prevent its advance to the regional center," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to intelligence, during the hostilities, Ukrainian special forces eliminated more than 300 Russian servicemen killed and wounded. Another 39 occupiers were taken prisoner.

In addition, thanks to drone and artillery strikes, Ukrainian military intelligence officers are systematically destroying the logistics of Russian troops. Due to a lack of supplies, the enemy is increasingly refusing to conduct assault operations in this direction.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that "the actions of the special forces allowed to stabilize the defense on advantageous lines for Ukrainian defenders and secure Zaporizhzhia."

The "Timur Special Unit" includes the units Chimera, RDK, Brotherhood, Aratta, Siberian Battalion, Stugna, First Line, 1514, Paragon, BDK, Guardians of Darkness, Raven group, Art Division, and the 6th Special Operations Detachment.

Recall

Over the past day, 1010 occupiers and 44 artillery systems were eliminated. The total enemy losses reached 1,272,360 personnel, and 170 units of automotive equipment were also destroyed.

In total, 148 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia