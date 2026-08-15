In Turkey, drone debris fell into a garden on the Black Sea coast, while a resident found part of a missile

In Turkey’s Düzce Province on the Black Sea coast, fragments were found in a garden that, according to a preliminary assessment by local authorities, may belong to a drone. The Düzce District Administration reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to an assessment carried out by our units, the object is presumed to be an unmanned aerial vehicle. Expert teams continue to work to determine the nature and technical specifications of the object definitively - the district administration said.

The Düzce Prosecutor’s Office has launched a judicial investigation into the incident. Authorities assured that specialists continue to examine the fragments and that there is currently no threat to local residents.

There is no reason for our citizens to be concerned - the administration said.

Drone and missile fragments have already been found in Turkey

Fragments of drones had previously also been found in Düzce, including devices containing explosive substances.

In addition, Turkish media showed footage from the Black Sea, where local residents found and pulled from the water, instead of fish, components that, according to preliminary data, were booster stages of missiles from the Pantsir surface-to-air gun-and-missile system.

The origin of the fragments found and the circumstances of how they ended up on Turkish territory are currently being investigated.

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