Poland’s system for recording drivers’ fines will change: what this means for Ukrainians

In Poland, as of September 4, 2026, technical solutions will be launched to transmit data on traffic violations, penalty points, the amount of fines, and their payment to the Central Register of Drivers. The changes will apply to all drivers who violate traffic regulations in Poland, including Ukrainians, Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs reports, according to UNN.

Details

This is not about introducing new fines, but about centralizing information. The Polish police will transmit to a single register data on violations committed by drivers, penalty points assigned, the amount of the fine, and information on its payment.

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For Ukrainians who live in Poland or travel there by car, this means that their violations of Polish traffic regulations will also be recorded in this system. At the same time, the document does not establish separate fines or additional penalties specifically for Ukrainian citizens.

Fine data will be collected in a single register

The central system will contain information not only about the violation itself, but also about the penalty points associated with it, the amount of the fine imposed, and whether it has been paid.

At the same time, these changes do not mean the automatic transfer of Polish penalty points to the Ukrainian drivers’ register. The matter concerns the operation of Poland’s Central Register of Drivers.

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The date of September 4 was set by Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs in a communication issued as early as June 2, 2026. The document establishes specifically the deadline for implementing technical solutions to transmit the relevant data to the central register.

For Ukrainian drivers, the key point is that after the system is launched, information about violations, penalty points, and the payment of fines in Poland will be centrally recorded in the state register.

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