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Russia criticized the possible transfer of weapons from Turkey to Ukraine — the Russian Foreign Ministry addressed Washington and Ankara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12911 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the possible re-export of American weapons from Turkey to Ukraine, including ATACMS missiles. Russia requested explanations from Washington and Ankara.

Russia criticized the possible transfer of weapons from Turkey to Ukraine — the Russian Foreign Ministry addressed Washington and Ankara

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the possible transfer to Kyiv of outdated American weapons held in Turkey, saying that the ministry would approach Washington and Ankara for clarification. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.  

Details 

Judging by documents recently released by the U.S. Congress, the arsenal in question is substantial and includes offensive weapons. In particular, it reportedly includes twelve multiple-launch rocket system launchers and more than 2,500 unguided cluster munitions for them, 47,000 203-mm cluster artillery shells, and 70 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles. The fact that the circumstances and conditions of such a large-scale "transfer" of lethal materiel remain highly controversial draws attention

- Zakharova said. 

According to her, it remains unclear who ultimately initiated the re-export, and how and when the large lethal shipment is planned to be delivered to recipients in Kyiv. 

Finally, what exactly guided the parties to the deal—U.S. and Turkish authorities—when they decided to open yet another "Pandora's box" so that the agony of the "Banderist regime" would be prolonged, taking even more human lives? And this despite the fact that these are countries claiming a special role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, declaring the priority of seeking a political and diplomatic solution

- Zakharova added. 

She said that "the delivery of new weapons to the 'Zelensky junta' is incapable of seriously affecting the course of the 'special military operation' in any way under a fair Russian scenario." 

However, the multifaceted harm caused by such deliveries is inevitable. It is not only a matter of the casualties and destruction that the authorities in Kyiv seek to amplify, but also of the serious damage to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara. Attempts to use peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukrainian Nazis inevitably undermine mutual trust, especially against the backdrop of repeated assurances by Turkish officials that Turkey avoids "lethal" deliveries to Kyiv

- the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. 

In addition, she said that the Russian Foreign Ministry had appealed to Washington and Ankara with a request to provide clarification regarding the information published by the U.S. Congress.

Let us recall

Ukraine bought American-origin weapons from Turkey. In particular, the notorious ATACMS ballistic missiles.  

Ukraine is purchasing 70 American ATACMS ballistic missiles from Turkey, while among Turkish missiles, the Khan—an export version of the Bora ballistic missile—could be a potential candidate for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

Stepan Haftko

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