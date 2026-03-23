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Causes of large-scale fire at warehouses near Kyiv are being established - State Emergency Service points to difficulties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

Over 60 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire on an area of 5,000 square meters. A laboratory and police are working on site to interview witnesses.

Causes of large-scale fire at warehouses near Kyiv are being established - State Emergency Service points to difficulties

The causes of the fire at the warehouses in the village of Pohreby in the Kyiv region are being established, said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, more than 60 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region.

Not only the warehouse was burning, but also a hectare of dry grass: a large-scale fire was extinguished near Kyiv, one person sought medical attention22.03.26, 19:32 • 5008 views

It is difficult to establish the cause of a fire of such a scale if it is not obvious. It is necessary for the laboratory to work and for the police to interview witnesses, then the cause can be established.

– he said.

Khorunzhyi noted that the fire occurred over an area of 5,000 square meters.

Large-scale fire at a warehouse near Kyiv covered 5,500 square meters, dozens of rescuers involved22.03.26, 18:00 • 17121 view

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Village
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine