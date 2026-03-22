Not only the warehouse was burning, but also a hectare of dry grass: a large-scale fire was extinguished near Kyiv, one person sought medical attention

A large-scale fire at a warehouse near Kyiv, as well as a grass fire in the adjacent territory, has been extinguished; one person sought medical attention, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

At 18:40, the fire in the warehouse building covering an area of 5500 sq.m. was extinguished. There was also a grass fire in the adjacent territory - the fire covering an area of 1 hectare was extinguished. - the message says.

The following were involved in extinguishing the fire:

▪️ from the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region - 38 rescuers and 10 units of equipment;

▪️ from the State Emergency Service of Kyiv city - 26 rescuers and 6 units of equipment;

▪️ from the SPK - 5 people and 3 units of equipment.

In total - 69 people and 22 units of equipment.

According to preliminary data, there are no fatalities; one man sought medical attention.

The causes of the fire are being established.

Large fire at a warehouse near Kyiv - smoke observed in four districts of the capital