Not only the warehouse was burning, but also a hectare of dry grass: a large-scale fire was extinguished near Kyiv, one person sought medical attention
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers extinguished the fire in the warehouse building and on a hectare of dry grass. One man sought medical attention, the causes of the fire are being investigated.
A large-scale fire at a warehouse near Kyiv, as well as a grass fire in the adjacent territory, has been extinguished; one person sought medical attention, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
At 18:40, the fire in the warehouse building covering an area of 5500 sq.m. was extinguished. There was also a grass fire in the adjacent territory - the fire covering an area of 1 hectare was extinguished.
The following were involved in extinguishing the fire:
▪️ from the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region - 38 rescuers and 10 units of equipment;
▪️ from the State Emergency Service of Kyiv city - 26 rescuers and 6 units of equipment;
▪️ from the SPK - 5 people and 3 units of equipment.
In total - 69 people and 22 units of equipment.
According to preliminary data, there are no fatalities; one man sought medical attention.
The causes of the fire are being established.
Large fire at a warehouse near Kyiv - smoke observed in four districts of the capital22.03.26, 16:57 • 4624 views