Large fire at a warehouse near Kyiv - smoke observed in four districts of the capital

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv

On Sunday, March 22, a fire was recorded in a warehouse building in the Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv City State Administration and the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, smoke is possible in Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts due to the fire. Equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was involved in its elimination.

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in warehouse premises with a total area of 3000 m².

Until the air quality improves, we recommend residents of these areas to close windows and limit their time outdoors. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on March 22 in the Zaporizhzhia region, a man died.