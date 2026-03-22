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Large-scale fire at a warehouse near Kyiv covered 5,500 square meters, dozens of rescuers involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

Over 60 rescuers are extinguishing a warehouse fire in the village of Pohreby. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, and smoke is visible in four districts of Kyiv.

Large-scale fire at a warehouse near Kyiv covered 5,500 square meters, dozens of rescuers involved

A large fire that broke out in a warehouse building in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region, is still being extinguished. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

In the village of Pohreby, a fire broke out in a warehouse building covering an area of 5500 sq.m. Forces were called in to extinguish the fire according to an increased alarm level: more than 60 rescuers and 16 units of State Emergency Service equipment, as well as units of the local fire department 

- stated in the SES post.

According to preliminary data, there are no dead or injured. Currently, work to extinguish the fire is ongoing.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, a warehouse with an area of 3000 square meters is on fire. Residents of Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts are advised to close their windows.

Alla Kiosak

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