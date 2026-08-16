The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih at night: two industrial enterprises are on fire

In the early hours of Sunday, August 16, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

Later, he said that the Russians had attacked two industrial enterprises.

We are carrying out an emergency rescue operation and extinguishing the fire - Vilkul wrote.

For his part, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, clarified that the enemy had attacked industrial facilities, and a fire had broken out.

"Rescuers are working at the scene. Information about casualties is being уточнено", - Hanzha added.

We remind you

On August 15, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region and attacked Kropyvnytskyi, injuring a man in Kryvyi Rih and leaving part of the city without electricity.

Near Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile destroyed the home of a large family, killing six people