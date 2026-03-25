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Weekend trip - interesting places in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2682 views

A guide to key locations in Odesa, from the Potemkin Stairs to the Opera House. Learn the tour schedule and history of the city's main attractions in one day.

Weekend trip - interesting places in Odesa

It is in Odesa that history can be read on every street, and iconic locations are literally a few steps away from each other. It is easy to create a rich and interesting route here even in one day. UNN has collected for you key places that will help you feel the atmosphere of the legendary city and get to know its history better.

Potemkin Stairs and Monument to Duke de Richelieu

The Potemkin Stairs are one of Odesa's most famous historical landmarks and its symbol. They were designed back in 1825 with the practical purpose of connecting the upper part of the city with the port. The stairs acquired their modern appearance after the 1933 reconstruction, when they were faced with granite. In total, they have 192 steps, and thanks to their scale, this location is used not only as a tourist attraction, but also as a platform for various events, exhibitions, and even uphill sports races. The Potemkin Stairs are located on Primorsky Boulevard, next to the Vorontsov Palace and the Odesa Sea Port. Nearby is also the monument to Duke de Richelieu - one of the city's most famous mayors.

Deribasivska Street

Deribasivska is the main pedestrian street of Odesa, considered the heart of the city. It has preserved the atmosphere of the 19th century: here you can see old cobblestones made of Vesuvius lava, as well as low-rise historical buildings. The street is named after the city's founder,  Yosyp Deribas, whose monument is installed at its beginning, and along Deribasivska there are numerous catering establishments and shops, including the "Europe" shopping center. And you can finish your promenade in the City Garden of Odesa - a popular recreation spot located near Deribasivska. By the way, it is there that the famous art object "12th Chair" is located.

Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater

The Odesa Opera House is one of the city's most significant architectural and cultural landmarks. You can get to it by turning from Deribasivska onto Richelievska, and then onto Lanzheronivska Street. The theater is open to visitors not only during performances, as guided tours are regularly held here, introducing the history of the building and its role in Odesa's cultural life. You can join a group tour daily. From Monday to Friday – 11:30; 13:00; 14:30; 16:00, on weekends – 11:30; 13:30. Cost: UAH 150 for an adult ticket, UAH 75 for a child's ticket. You can leave an application for participation in a group tour on the theater's website, or call +38 (066) 510 33 66. In addition, next to the theater is the cozy Palais-Royal square – a little-known place in the city center that preserves the atmosphere of the early 20th century and can be accessed both from the theater and through ancient arches from European Street.

Taras Shevchenko Park of Culture and Recreation

Odesa's central park covers an area of over 44 hectares and is one of the city's largest green spaces. Its history began in 1875, when Emperor Alexander II personally planted an oak tree there during its opening, which is why the park was once called "Alexandrovsky". Today it is a popular place for recreation, with playgrounds, attractions, a rope park, and a skatepark. The Chornomorets Stadium and the Football Museum are located on the park's territory. The entrance to the park from Marazliivska Street is marked by a monument to Taras Shevchenko, from which the Alley of Glory begins; incidentally, part of the alleys lead directly to Lanzheron beach.

Birzheva Square

Birzheva Square is the smallest square in the historical center of Odesa, located at the intersection of Italian, Lanzheronivska streets, Teatralny Lane, and Primorsky Boulevard. It was here that the old stock exchange building was erected in 1828-1834, which was subsequently repeatedly reconstructed. Throughout its history, the square changed names, and in 2024, its historical name - Birzheva - was returned. Today, the renovated building of the former stock exchange houses the Odesa City Council, and next to the square is Istanbul Park - a green area that was reconstructed in 2017. Today, the park is distinguished by a combination of Turkish motifs in its design, landscape design with flower beds, as well as the presence of gazebos and a playground. It is located to the right if you go down from the Potemkin Stairs towards the Odesa Sea Port. Nearby, you can also visit the Odesa Museum of Maritime Fleet and the Odesa Archaeological Museum, which are located near Birzheva Square.

Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip11.03.26, 18:24 • 66413 views

Alla Kiosak

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