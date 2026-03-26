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Russia is conducting the second phase of its winter operation of strikes on critical infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2014 views

Russia is attacking dams and water supply facilities during the winter wave of strikes. Ukraine is ready to produce two thousand interceptor drones per day.

Russia is conducting the second phase of its winter operation of strikes on critical infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Russia continues the second phase of the winter wave of attacks on critical infrastructure. The main targets are water supply facilities, dams, and logistics. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia continues the second phase of its winter operation of strikes on critical infrastructure. The targets at this stage for them are water supply, reservoirs, dams, logistics, and so on. Russia's plans are clear, but now we are stronger than in winter. We need to fight for funding. Funding will strengthen our air defense. Absolutely. The technology exists. With a budget, Ukraine can produce two thousand interceptor drones per day

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine insists on increasing pressure on Russia to end the war. The US considers Putin ready for peace and calls additional pressure inappropriate.

Alla Kiosak

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