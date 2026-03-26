The heating season in Zaporizhzhia will end on March 29. The relevant decision was made by the Executive Committee of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, UNN reports.

To end the heating period in the city of Zaporizhzhia on March 29, 2026 - the decision states.

The Executive Committee of the Zaporizhzhia City Council also instructed the "City Heat Networks" concern, enterprises and organizations that supply heat, to disconnect heat energy consumers.

The heating season in Ukraine is on the home stretch: in Mykolaiv, heat supply will be stopped from March 24, but not for everyone

Recall

On March 24, the heating season ended in Kyiv. The city authorities made this decision taking into account the weather conditions and the forecast warming, the need for rational use of energy resources.