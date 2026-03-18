The heating season in Ukraine is on the home stretch: in Mykolaiv, heat supply will be stopped from March 24, but not for everyone

Next Tuesday, March 24, the heating season in Mykolaiv will end. Heating will be stopped at all facilities, except for social institutions. This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council, according to UNN.

The decision to end the 2025–2026 heating season was made by the city council's executive committee today, March 18, due to the increase in the average daily air temperature above +8°C for three days. Heating will be stopped from March 24 at all facilities, except for social institutions. Heat supply may be extended in kindergartens, hospitals, maternity hospitals, and outpatient clinics upon separate requests from relevant departments. - the message says.

It is reported that heat supply enterprises and consumers must complete the disconnection of heat in technological sequence no later than 5 days from the date of the decision.

At the same time, the city council noted, heating service charges, benefits, and subsidies will be adjusted according to the actual dates of heat supply. Recalculations are planned to be completed within 30 days.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers extended special conditions for gas supply to heat producers, which were in effect during the heating season. The special conditions will be valid until September 30, 2026.