Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia, important meetings expected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia, where important meetings are scheduled, UNN reports.

Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us for security. - Zelenskyy said.

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Earlier today, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had offered long-term cooperation to the countries of the Middle East and the Gulf to protect their skies.

According to the President, "they have significant financial resources and experience in combating ballistic missiles, but they need our experience in countering drones. This refers to all types of drones: 'Shaheds', which heavily destroy infrastructure, and FPV drones, which are currently used for pinpoint strikes on military bases and equipment in the region."

Zelenskyy added that the teams have already prepared the first agreements.