The live broadcast of K-pop supergroup BTS's concert in Seoul on Saturday, their first in over three years, garnered 18.4 million viewers worldwide, Netflix announced on Wednesday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

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According to the company's press release, the broadcast from Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square entered Netflix's weekly top 10 in 80 countries and topped the chart in 24 countries.

BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in Seoul

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For the band members, now aged 28 to 33, returning with a new album and a grand concert marked the beginning of a new phase in their lives. Four of them served in the military near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, known for its barbed wire, harsh winters, and intense training.

BTS is the musical vanguard of the Korean cultural wave, which includes Oscar-winning films like "Parasite" and "K-Pop Demon Hunters," hit dramas like "Squid Game," Nobel laureate Han Kang, food, and cosmetics endorsed by actors like Kylie Jenner.