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EU 'froze' billions from SAFE for Hungary due to Orban's veto on Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Brussels halted funding for Hungary's SAFE plan due to its blocking of a loan to Ukraine. The Commission awaits election results and an end to corruption.

EU 'froze' billions from SAFE for Hungary due to Orban's veto on Ukraine - Media

The European Commission has approved SAFE rearmament plans for the Czech Republic and France, meaning Hungary is currently the last country whose SAFE plan has not been approved by the European Commission, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

As RMF FM unofficially learned, "it is known that the Hungarian plan (worth approximately 16 billion euros) has been placed in the 'EU freezer'."

This confirms information released in February that Budapest will be waiting for funds, the publication notes.

Officially, the European Commission assures that "the assessment is ongoing, and the Commission will approve the plan for Hungary when it is ready." "However, it is unofficially known that the matter boils down to Hungary blocking the EU loan to Ukraine of 90 billion euros," the publication states.

"It is difficult for the European Commission to agree to billions of euros for Viktor Orbán when he violates the principle of 'loyal cooperation' and blocks money for a country at war with Russia," an EU diplomat explained to RMF FM.

RMF FM learned of signals that the European Commission intends to wait until the parliamentary elections in Hungary (the opposition Tisza party has good chances of winning) at the beginning of next month.

Reportedly, the last straw was Orbán's position, which confirmed his veto on the loan to Ukraine at the EU summit last Thursday. According to RMF FM, Hungary is very interested in SAFE funds, demanding more than a billion euros more than allocated to it by the European Commission.

The EU SAFE program provides 150 billion euros in support, including low-interest loans, mainly for the purchase of military equipment, especially that produced in Europe.

"The list of Orbán's 'sins' mentioned in Brussels is longer than just blocking the loan to Ukraine. It also includes blocking the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, Hungary's blocking of reimbursement of funds for Ukraine's rearmament (Poland expects reimbursement of 2 billion zlotys), and concerns about irregularities in tenders. Brussels also has serious concerns about the lack of action against corruption in Hungary," the publication indicates.

EU SAFE program sparks political dispute in Poland - Politico12.02.26, 19:41 • 4454 views

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