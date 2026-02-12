EU SAFE program sparks political dispute in Poland - Politico

$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 3964 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 8176 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 11586 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 15680 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 17309 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20006 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21948 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28040 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73956 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49188 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 23452 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 27762 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 40958 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 27971 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 12310 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 28033 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 73565 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 65578 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 68173 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76071 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Milan
Brussels
Germany
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 7678 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 12356 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41008 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 36759 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38335 views
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

EU SAFE program sparks political dispute in Poland - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Poland's president expresses doubts about the EU's €43.7 billion SAFE program for armaments, while the prime minister supports it. This comes amid political disagreements between them.

EU SAFE program sparks political dispute in Poland - Politico

Poland wants to secure a huge loan of €43.7 billion under the EU's SAFE arms loan program, but this is met with doubts from the country's nationalist-minded president, Karol Nawrocki. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Nawrocki called for caution regarding the planned Polish loan - the largest among all countries borrowing under the €150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, calling it "a grandiose debt that the Polish state will be paying off for many years."

This sharply contrasts with the position of pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who stated that the loans are provided on "very favorable terms, unavailable on the market in any other way."

The SAFE program provides long-term loans with a low interest rate and a 10-year grace period for principal repayment. Funds are raised by Brussels on capital markets and provide significant savings compared to national borrowing.

Such conditions are important for Poland, which plans to spend 4.8% of its GDP on defense this year - one of the highest figures in NATO. The country's finances are under pressure due to long-term efforts to strengthen the army to deter Russia and support Ukraine.

However, Nawrocki is skeptical, and his advisers warn that SAFE is more aimed at supporting Germany than Poland — appealing to Nawrocki's electorate, which is suspicious of Berlin.

"Poles deserve transparency regarding the costs, conditions, and any political obligations associated with SAFE," Nawrocki said during a meeting of Poland's National Security Council on Wednesday, which he chairs.

Although SAFE formally functions as a lending mechanism, the indirect risk cannot be ignored - in particular, that payments may be linked to broader political conditions. The final decision on payments and the conditions attached to them will be made by the European Commission

- added the president.

Nawrocki also called on the government to publish a list of all 139 projects planned to be financed through SAFE, and questioned whether the program would ultimately benefit Western European defense companies more than Polish ones.

Canada will be able to secure up to an 80% share in contracts under the EU's SAFE defense program, which Ukraine may join - Media15.12.25, 17:16 • 2915 views

After the meeting, Tusk warned Nawrocki not to veto the SAFE plan.

I hope that the doubts and dissatisfied grimaces that appeared during the discussion will not be a harbinger of a veto

- Tusk said before flying to the EU leaders' summit in Belgium.

The government on Wednesday approved a draft law to implement SAFE in Poland.

Tusk and Nawrocki have been at odds for several months amid preparations for key parliamentary elections next year. The president has vetoed several important bills, and Tusk's parliamentary coalition does not have the votes to override them.

Tusk emphasized that 80% of SAFE funds will remain in Poland, criticizing the former nationalist Law and Justice government for large defense contracts that, in his opinion, did not bring significant benefits to Polish defense enterprises.

I don't quite understand what the doubts or uncertainties of the president and his entourage are regarding the added value that SAFE provides

- said Tusk.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the funds could arrive as early as March if the Polish parliament and Nawrocki make the necessary decisions in time.

"Now is the time for effective work in parliament and the president's signature. We do not pay attention to political whims," he added on social media.

Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters26.11.25, 15:50 • 5984 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
European Commission
European Union
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Belgium
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland