Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP

The Pentagon is considering redirecting military aid to Ukraine to the Middle East, citing sources reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

The Pentagon is considering redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran depletes some of the US military's most critical ammunition. - the publication writes, citing three people familiar with the matter.

"While a final decision has not yet been made to redirect equipment, the shift would underscore the growing trade-offs required to sustain the war with Iran," where US Central Command has struck more than 9,000 targets in less than four weeks of fighting, the publication notes.

"Weapons that could be diverted from Ukraine include air defense interceptor missiles ordered under a NATO program launched last year, under which partner countries purchase US weapons for Kyiv," said three people who wished to remain anonymous, describing sensitive Pentagon discussions.

The PURL initiative has ensured a flow of military equipment to Ukraine, even as the Trump administration halted most direct Pentagon security assistance, the publication notes.

In a statement, a Pentagon spokesman said the US War Department "will ensure that US forces and our allies and partners have everything they need to fight and win," but declined further comment.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said that Kyiv informs partners about its needs, particularly regarding air defense, but understands the "period of significant uncertainty" during the war.

"Any disruptions at the beginning of recent operations in the Middle East have been mitigated," Markarova said.

In response to a question, a NATO representative did not specify whether the military alliance was aware of or concerned about a possible redirection of American equipment. In an email, an alliance official stated that countries "continue to contribute to PURL, and equipment is constantly arriving in Ukraine."

Since last summer, according to the official, the initiative has supplied 75 percent of the missiles for Ukrainian Patriot batteries and almost all the ammunition used in other air defense systems.

"European countries are now providing the bulk of military support to Kyiv, including some direct deliveries, separate from NATO. But through PURL, key American equipment, including high-quality ammunition and scarce air defense interceptor missiles, is being supplied to Ukraine," the publication notes. According to a US official, countries have allocated about $4 billion to Ukraine through this program.

Since the US attack on Iran on February 28, European capitals have become concerned that Washington is rapidly depleting its available ammunition, and such a pace "could delay their own orders and disrupt the supply of American systems to Ukraine under PURL," said two European diplomats who wished to remain anonymous to describe their personal concerns.

"They are really spending ammunition, so now there are questions about how much they will continue to supply under this agreement," one diplomat said.

Among the most sought-after munitions in the war are high-performance air defense interceptor missiles, including Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems. The US military has redirected such missiles from other parts of the world, including Europe and East Asia, to US Central Command, which is responsible for US operations in the Middle East, strengthening its defenses against Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks, the publication writes.

These assets are also among the most desired for Ukraine, which faces a constant barrage of Russian strikes on its cities and infrastructure. One person familiar with the Pentagon's internal calculations said that "PURL deliveries are likely to continue, but future batches may not contain air defense capabilities, as the US seeks to replenish its own and its Gulf allies' stockpiles."

"The political debate is about how much you give Ukraine," the second person said. "It's a real, live discussion."

It is unclear whether US supplies will be delayed and fulfilled later, or completely redirected, the publication notes. The Pentagon can redirect such supplies in case of urgent military need, but must notify lawmakers, a US official said.

The Pentagon, the publication writes, has sought to rapidly increase production of key munitions after the war in Iran, but is limited by the US defense industry's ability to scale up in times of crisis. The Trump administration is preparing an additional defense budget request for Congress, which the US War Department initially proposed at over $200 billion, The Washington Post reports.

In January, Congress approved an additional $400 million in long-term military aid to Ukraine, funding a separate program that the Pentagon had intended to cut. USAI allows contracts with American firms to produce weapons that are supplied directly to Ukraine, although fulfilling orders can sometimes take years, the publication notes.

According to a message the Pentagon sent to Congress, which The Post reviewed, the US War Department "used some of the European PURL funds for other activities that lawmakers would have funded through American funding via USAI."

According to a US official, "it remains unclear whether the Pentagon is using PURL funding in addition to or instead of the funds Congress has already approved for supplying such weapons."

Separately, according to two US officials, "the Pentagon on Monday informed Congress of its intention to redirect about $750 million in funding provided by NATO countries through the PURL program to replenish the US military's own stockpiles, rather than sending additional aid to Ukraine."

The first official stated that "it is unclear whether the European countries participating in the initiative understand how this funding is being spent."

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