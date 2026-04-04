General Staff on the front situation: 128 combat engagements recorded, the enemy launched over 6.1 thousand drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 128 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 6,144 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,701 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 54 air strikes, dropping 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6,144 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,701 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Ambarne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, and Novoosinove. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the direction of the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Platonivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 26 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novy Donbas. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 67 occupiers were eliminated and 44 were wounded; one unit of automotive equipment and 14 units of special equipment of the enemy, one cannon were destroyed, two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, five units of automotive equipment, and seven shelters of enemy infantry were damaged. 207 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position eight times, attacking in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Sichneve, and Verbove. The outskirts of Ivanivka, Dobropasove, Levadne, and Vyshneve were subjected to air strikes. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Novoselivka, Rybalske, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Stepove. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped three assault actions in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1110 military personnel and equipment - General Staff reported new Russian losses on April 4