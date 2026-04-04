Minus 1110 military personnel and equipment - General Staff reported new Russian losses on April 4

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,110 servicemen, 85 artillery systems, and 2,387 operational-tactical level drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of April 4, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the assessment of the Ukrainian command, reached about 1,302,370 servicemen.

Also, during the day, Russia lost:

2 tanks

4 armored combat vehicles

3 MLRS

26 cruise missiles

199 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers

Separately, the General Staff reported that since the beginning of the large-scale war, the Russian Federation has already lost 11,835 tanks, 24,344 armored combat vehicles, 39,378 artillery systems, and 217,016 drones.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

In Russia's Tolyatti, after a night drone attack, a fire broke out near two chemical plants