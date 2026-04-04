In Russia's Tolyatti, after a night drone attack, a fire broke out near two chemical plants

In Tolyatti, on the night of April 4, after a series of explosions, a fire broke out in the area of two chemical enterprises - "Tolyattikauchuk" and "KuybyshevAzot". This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra with reference to OSINT analysis of videos and photos of eyewitnesses, writes UNN.

Details

According to Astra, the fire originated in the industrial zone where both plants, located near each other, are situated. "Tolyattikauchuk" specializes in the production of synthetic rubber and chemical components for the tire industry, while "KuybyshevAzot" produces nitrogen fertilizers, caprolactam, and polyamides.

Separately, Astra geolocated a video showing the moment one of the drones fell in the area of a residential building on Oleksandr Kudashev Street, 106. Currently, there is no official information about casualties.

At the time of publication, the Russian authorities had not provided comprehensive official explanations regarding the consequences of the attack and which object was hit.

Four Orion UAVs, an An-72P, and a Mech radar station destroyed at an airfield in Crimea – "Madyar"