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Russia lost 1,180 servicemen and over 2,400 drones in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26781 views

The General Staff reported the destruction of 61 artillery systems and 2,427 enemy drones over the past day. The total personnel losses of the enemy exceeded 1.3 million.

Russia lost 1,180 servicemen and over 2,400 drones in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,180 servicemen, 61 artillery systems, and 2,427 operational-tactical level drones – this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to updated data, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 5, 2026, are estimated at 1,303,550 servicemen. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 11,839 tanks, 24,350 armored combat vehicles, and 39,439 artillery systems.

Among other enemy losses for the entire period of the war are 1,719 multiple rocket launchers, 1,338 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, and 4,517 cruise missiles.

The largest increase is in drones and artillery

In the last day alone, the Russian Federation lost 4 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, and 206 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers.

The largest increase was recorded in operational-tactical level drones – their total number destroyed has already reached 219,443 units after another 2,427 losses in a day.

Also, according to the General Staff, Russia lost 4,112 units of special equipment, 33 ships or boats, and 2 submarines. The data is being updated.

Syrskyi stated that the Russian army's losses have exceeded replenishment for several months in a row04.04.26, 23:59 • 6760 views

Stepan Haftko

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