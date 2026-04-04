Syrskyi stated that the Russian army's losses have exceeded replenishment for several months in a row

For several months now, the losses of the Russian army have exceeded the volume of replenishment received by its combat units. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this during a phone conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexis Grinkevich, writes UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, during the conversation, he informed his ally about the situation at the front, the activity of Russian troops in key areas, as well as the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destroy the enemy and liberate territories. He specifically emphasized that the Russian army is not able to compensate for its combat losses.

Zelenskyy stated that the front-line situation for Ukraine is the best in the last 10 months

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also spoke about Russia's strikes on civilians, settlements, and critical infrastructure. He noted that to deter the Russian offensive and strengthen the protection of cities, Ukraine needs further international military assistance, primarily air defense systems and ammunition for them.

Discussed Ukraine's needs under the PURL program

During the conversation, the parties also discussed Ukraine's priority needs within the framework of the PURL program, under which European countries and Canada pay for American military support.

Syrskyi thanked General Grinkevich, as well as NATO and the United States, for their continued support of Ukraine and the Defense Forces.

Russia's record losses in March exceeded 35,000 military personnel and 270 air defense systems - Zelenskyy