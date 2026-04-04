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World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96329 views

On April 4, the world celebrates Carrot Day, an vegetable that originated thanks to Dutch breeders. The vegetable is rich in beta-carotene, potassium, and beneficial fiber.

World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?

Every year on April 4, the world celebrates an incredibly positive and life-affirming holiday dedicated to one of the most useful root vegetables on our planet – World Carrot Day. The holiday was initiated in 2003 by proponents of a healthy lifestyle and quickly gained popularity on various continents, UNN reports.

History of the holiday

We are used to carrots always being bright orange. However, this was not always the case. The territory of modern Afghanistan and Iran is considered the homeland of wild carrots, and the original root vegetables were purple, white, pale yellow, or even almost black. They had a rather bitter and astringent taste, so they were grown mainly for their aromatic seeds and green leaves. The sweet orange carrots we know appeared only in the 17th century thanks to the efforts of Dutch breeders. According to one of the most popular historical versions, they bred this bright variety as a sign of deep respect for the ruling monarchical family – the House of Orange, or the Orange dynasty, which played a key role in the independence of the Netherlands.

Benefits of carrots for the body

Carrots are a true vitamin capsule. Their main treasure is beta-carotene, a powerful natural pigment and antioxidant that is converted into vitamin A, known as retinol, in the human liver. Vitamin A is a critically necessary building material for a specific light-sensitive pigment in the retina of the eye. Although carrots cannot magically cure existing myopia, which is a popular myth, they effectively prevent the onset of "night blindness" – a condition in which a person loses the ability to see clearly in low light conditions. Beta-carotene in carrots neutralizes free radicals that are formed under the influence of solar radiation and a polluted urban environment. Regular consumption of carrots stimulates collagen production, increases epidermal elasticity, and prevents premature wrinkles. Retinol plays a primary role in maintaining the functions of the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract and gastrointestinal tract. Since mucous membranes are our first line of defense against pathogenic viruses and bacteria, their health directly determines the overall stability of the immune system. The root vegetable is an excellent source of potassium, which acts as a natural vasodilator, dilates blood vessels, and helps control blood pressure. Soluble fiber, especially pectin, binds "bad" cholesterol molecules in the intestines and gently removes them from the body.

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Culinary stereotypes

Carrots are one of those rare exceptions in the world of gastronomy where heat treatment not only does not destroy the benefits but also significantly transforms and enhances them. Raw carrots are an ideal source of vitamin C and coarse insoluble fiber. Chewing them acts as a natural toothbrush: it mechanically cleans enamel from plaque, stimulates saliva production, which neutralizes acids dangerous to teeth, and intensively massages the gums.

In contrast, boiled, grilled, or stewed carrots become an absolute leader in terms of beta-carotene absorption. Under the influence of high temperatures, the rigid cell walls of the root vegetable are completely destroyed. Thanks to this, the amount of bioavailable provitamin A, which the body is able to recognize and use, increases almost threefold compared to raw vegetables.

How many carrots should you eat?

It is worth adhering to common sense and balance. The optimal daily norm for an adult is approximately 100–150 grams, which is 1–2 medium carrots. This portion is more than enough to fully cover the body's daily need for vitamin A.

If you frankly abuse the product, for example, eat a kilogram of raw carrots every day or systematically drink liters of concentrated freshly squeezed carrot juice, a condition known in medicine as carotenemia occurs. Since the liver physically does not have time to metabolize such a gigantic amount of pigment, the excess carotene begins to be deposited in the subcutaneous fat. As a result, the person's skin (especially the palms, feet, and sometimes the face) acquires a distinct yellow-orange tint. Carotenemia itself is not toxic or life-threatening, and the skin returns to its natural color a few weeks after a pause in product consumption. However, this is a clear signal that the body's systems are overloaded and it's time to reduce the dose.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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