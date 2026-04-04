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Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105761 views

In the coming days, precipitation and strong wind gusts up to 20 m/s are expected. The air temperature will drop, and night frosts will occur in many regions.

Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine

Over the next three days, the weather in Ukraine will worsen, with rain and some wet snow expected, as well as ground frosts. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, no precipitation, only in the east and southeast at night, some light rain; on April 6-7, light to moderate rains in Ukraine, with wet snow in the Carpathians 

- forecasters reported.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places on Monday and Tuesday.

In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%03.04.26, 17:25 • 42281 view

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the temperature at night will be 1-9°C (on April 6 in the east, northeast, and on April 7 in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions, ground frosts of 0-3°C); during the day, 10-16°C, in the southern regions, and on April 6 in the central regions, 15-21°C, and on April 7, the daytime temperature in Ukraine will drop by 5-7°C. 

March was the driest in 35 years. Ukrhydrometcenter told whether there is a risk of drought03.04.26, 21:50 • 7589 views

Antonina Tumanova

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