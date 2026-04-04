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"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36811 views

NASA astronauts have left Earth's orbit for the first time since 1972. The crew took unique photos of Earth and is approaching the far side of the Moon.

"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from space

NASA reports that the Artemis II astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft are now more than halfway to the Moon, writes UNN.

Details

NASA notes that the third day of flight has been completed, "and the Artemis II crew is now closer to the Moon than to Earth": "We can now see the Moon from the docking hatch. It's a magnificent sight."

The team demonstrated their photography skills and shared incredible photos of Earth from their journey, notes the BBC.

This is the first time humans have left Earth orbit since 1972.

The first photograph, titled Hello, World, has a mystical glow. This is actually the glow of the atmosphere as Earth eclipses the Sun.

Mission commander, Reid Wiseman, took the shots after the crew completed the final engine burn. This propelled the space capsule from Earth orbit onto a trajectory towards the Moon.

This image was taken from one of the four main windows of the Orion spacecraft.

This photo shows the boundary between day and night, known as the terminator, passing across Earth.

According to mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, the crew was "glued to the windows" taking pictures.

Artemis II is now on a loop that will carry the crew around the far side of the Moon and back.

How the Artemis II flight to the Moon is progressing04.04.26, 07:40 • 16157 views

Julia Shramko

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