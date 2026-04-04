How the Artemis II flight to the Moon is progressing

Four astronauts of the Artemis II mission have left Earth's orbit and set course for the Moon after the successful launch of the Orion capsule's main engine. This was announced by NASA after the trans-lunar injection (TLI) maneuver, which lasted about 5 minutes and 50 seconds, writes UNN.

Details

After this, Orion entered a trajectory to fly around the far side of the Moon and then return to Earth. This is the first time since 1972 that humans have traveled beyond Earth's orbit towards the Moon.

Situation on board

After the key maneuver, the crew contacted flight control. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen reported that the team was feeling well, and mission commander Reid Wiseman said that the astronauts saw an "amazing view" of Earth from pole to pole.

The Artemis II crew shared details of the mission and their impressions of the flight around the Moon

Before entering lunar trajectory, Orion spent almost a day in high Earth orbit. During this time, NASA checked the ship's engines, navigation, and life support systems.

Return to Earth

In the coming days, the spacecraft is expected to orbit the Moon and pass behind its far side. After this, Orion will use lunar gravity to return to Earth.

NASA expects that during the flight, the crew will be able to see Earth at a record distance, as well as observe spectacular cosmic phenomena, including a total solar eclipse near the Moon.

NASA published a new photo of Earth from deep space, taken by the Orion spacecraft