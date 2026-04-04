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Iran restores underground missile silos hours after attacks - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10858 views

Iranian military quickly repairs damaged bunkers and stores mobile launchers. US intelligence doubts the destruction of missile capabilities.

Iran restores underground missile silos hours after attacks - Media

Iran is rapidly restoring underground missile facilities after US and Israeli attacks. This casts doubt on the effectiveness of destroying its missile potential. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

According to US intelligence reports, Iranian operatives excavated underground missile bunkers and shafts hit by American and Israeli bombs and returned them to operation within hours of the attack. Iran also retained a significant number of its missiles and mobile launchers 

— the publication writes.

The publication notes that "this allows the country to continue using ballistic missiles for attacks on Israel and other states in the region. At the same time, according to preliminary data, American services cannot accurately estimate how many launchers Iran still has."

This week, the Pentagon and the White House announced significant progress in the fight against Iran. At a briefing this week, the Pentagon reported that in five weeks of war, it had struck 11,000 targets in Iran. But US intelligence agencies question how close the United States is to destroying Iran's missile potential, which is a key goal in the war 

— the material says.

However, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset emphasized the decrease in the intensity of attacks from Iran.

Yes, they will still launch a few missiles, but we will shoot them down 

— Hegset said.

And he added: "Note that in the last 24 hours, Iran has launched the fewest hostile missiles and drones. They will go underground, but we will find them."

According to the minister and White House officials, since the beginning of the war, the level of missile and drone launches by Iran has sharply decreased.

Recall

Tehran refused a short-term truce and a meeting with US representatives. The country insists exclusively on a complete cessation of the war.

Alla Kiosak

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